The Carlyle Group announced a partnership agreement with North Bridge ESG to provide up to $1 billion in C-PACE financing. Washington-based Carlyle was advised by a Paul Hastings team led by Shawn Kodes, partner and co-chair of the firm’s asset-backed finance practice. North Bridge, which is based in New York, was represented by Latham & Watkins and Chapman and Cutler.

September 18, 2024, 10:21 AM