Corporate Deal

Baker McKenzie and Melling Voitishkin & Partners counseled Finland-based Nokian Tyres plc, a car tire manufacturer, in connection with the sale of its Russian operations to Tatneft PJSC for 285 million euros ($310 million). The Baker McKenzie team was led by partner Peter Wand. Counsel information for Tatneft PJSC was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 23, 2023, 10:01 AM

