Corporate Deal

CTS Corp. announced that it has acquired electric vehicle sensor provider maglab AG in a deal guided by Baker McKenzie and Kellerhals Carrard. Financial terms were not disclosed. Lisle, Illinois-based CTS was advised by a Baker McKenzie team led by partner Olha Demianiuk. Maglab, which is based in Basel, Switzerland, was represented by a Kellerhals Carrard partner Thierry Barbie.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 22, 2023, 8:01 AM