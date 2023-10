Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. announced an agreement to invest in Catalio Capital Management, a multi-strategy investment firm focused on breakthrough biomedical technology and innovative healthcare companies. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based KKR was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Catalio, which is based in New York, was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Udi Grofman and Michael Vogel.

October 18, 2023, 5:44 PM

