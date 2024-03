Corporate Deal

Topsort, an artificial intelligence and machine learning company, has secured $20 million in a Series A funding round led by Upload Ventures and returning seed round investors Quiet Capital and Pear Ventures. San Francisco-based Topsport was advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by partner Spencer Ricks. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

Technology

March 07, 2024, 10:44 AM

