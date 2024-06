Corporate Deal

Mayer Brown advised Marlin Equity Partners on an investment by Eurazeo in Rydoo, a global provider of expense management software. The Mayer team was led by partner James West. Paris-based Eurazeo was advised by a Latham & Watkins team that included partners Simon Lange and Xavier Renard.

Investment Firms

June 21, 2024, 12:38 PM

nature of claim: /