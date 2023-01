Corporate Deal

Private equity firm HKW announced the acquisition of CMIT Solutions, an information technology services provider franchisor, and its franchisee HTW Inc. in a deal guided by Taft Stettinius & Hollister. Financial terms were not disclosed. Indianapolis-based HKW was advised by a Taft Stettinius team. Counsel information for CMIT Solutions, which is based in Austin, Texas, was not immediately available.

January 10, 2023, 7:26 AM