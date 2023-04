Corporate Deal

Deutsche Börse AG has agreed to acquire financial software maker SimCorp A/S for 3.9 billion euros ($4.3 billion) in an all-cash takeover offer. Frankfurt, Germany-based Deutsche was advised by Cravath, Swaine & Moore, Hengeler Mueller, Linklaters and Plesner Advokatpartnerselskab. The Cravath team was led by partners Aaron M. Gruber and Bethany A. Pfalzgraf. The Hengeler Mueller team led by Lucina Berger and Daniel Möritz. Counsel information for Copenhagen, Denmark-based SimCorp was not immediately available.

Fintech

April 27, 2023, 12:13 PM

