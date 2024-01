Corporate Deal

Driven Technologies announced that it has acquired ieMentor in a deal guided by DLA Piper. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Driven Technologies was advised by a DLA Piper team that includes partners Thomas Hendershot and Matt Servies. Counsel information for ieMentor, which is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin, was not immediately available.

January 09, 2024, 11:43 AM

