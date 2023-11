Corporate Deal

Editions TI, a subsidiary of the WEKA Group, has agreed to sell workplace safety platform Quick-FDS to 3E in a deal guided by Astura; Shearman & Sterling; and Proskauer Rose. Financial terms were not disclosed. France-based Editions TI and Quick-FDS were represented by Astura. 3E, which is based in Carlsbad, California, was advised by Shearman & Sterling and Proskauer Rose.

Technology

November 10, 2023, 9:36 AM

nature of claim: /