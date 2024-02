Corporate Deal

Clifford Chance has guided Citigroup Global Markets Ltd. in the underwriting of a bond offering. Financial terms were not disclosed. The issuance was announced Feb. 7 by Washington-based the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The Clifford Chance team was led by partner Deborah Zandstra.

Banking & Financial Services

February 08, 2024, 9:43 AM

nature of claim: /