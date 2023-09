Corporate Deal

Villeroy & Boch AG, a Germany-based ceramics manufacturer, was counseled by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in a debt offering valued at 250 million euros ($265 million). Hengeler Mueller counseled the underwriters, led by a consortium of banks. The Hengeler Mueller team was led by partner Daniela Boning.

September 25, 2023, 11:11 AM

