Corporate Deal

Davies Group Ltd., a specialist professional services and technology business, has announced the acquisition of Matson, Driscoll & Damico, a forensic accounting firm. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Davies was advised by Dorsey & Whitney. Matson Driscoll & Damico, which is based in Boston, was represented by a Sidley Austin team including partners Sean Carney and Cameron Stanton.

Banking & Financial Services

February 15, 2024, 1:10 PM

nature of claim: /