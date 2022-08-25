Corporate Deal

Chess Growthco LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chess.com, has agreed to acquire Play Magnus Group, a computer chess mobile application, for approximately 798.9 million norwegian krone ($82 million). Chess.com is advised by Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS; and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The Paul Weiss team includes partners Matthew W. Abbott, Austin S. Pollet and Adam Wollstein. Play Magnus Group, which is based in Oslo, Norway, is represented by an Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS team.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 25, 2022, 9:42 AM