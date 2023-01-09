Corporate Deal

Fintech company Nuvei Corp. has agreed to acquire Paya Holdings Inc. in an all-cash transaction of $1.3 billion. The transaction, announced Jan. 9, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2023. Canada-based Nuvei was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Stikeman Elliott. The Davis Polk team was led by partner Evan Rosen. Paya Holdings, which is based in Atlanta, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. Sullivan & Cromwell partner Melissa Sawyer represented J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, which acted as financial advisers to Paya Holdings.

Fintech

January 09, 2023, 4:05 PM