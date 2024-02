Corporate Deal

Agilio Software, a healthcare operations software provider in the United Kingdom, announced a strategic growth investment from Five Arrows and TA Associates. New York-based Five Arrows was advised by a Goodwin Procter team that included partners Carl Bradshaw, Dulcie Daly, Sarah Jordan and Hugh O'Sullivan. Counsel information for Agilio Software was not immediately available.

February 21, 2024, 5:37 PM

