Corporate Deal

Private equity firm CIVC Partners LP announced that it has placed an investment in Continuum Companies, a property management and residential services provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based CIVC Partners was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by private equity partner Matthew Richards. Continuum Companies, which is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, was represented by Townsend & Lockett.

Banking & Financial Services

October 18, 2022, 10:05 AM