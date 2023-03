Corporate Deal

Mubadala Investment Co. and Ares Management Corp. announced the formation of a joint venture to invest in global credit secondaries opportunities on Wednesday. Los Angeles-based Ares Management received counsel from a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment funds partners Sean Hill, Mike Pergler, Alpa Patel and Melissa Gainor. Counsel information for Mubadala Investment Co. was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

March 23, 2023, 12:36 PM

