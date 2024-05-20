Corporate Deal

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals, registered with the SEC on May 17 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Melbourne, Australia-based company was advised by Herbert Smith Freehills and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. The team includes Herbert Smith partner Alexander Mackinnon and Wilmer Cutler partners Craig Hilts and Jason Kropp. The underwriters, led by Jefferies Financial Group and Morgan Stanley, are represented by Latham & Watkins and Allens. The Latham & Watkins team includes partners Nathan Ajiashvili and Salvatore Vanchieri. The Allens team includes partners Craig Hilts and Jason Kropp.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 20, 2024, 9:22 AM

nature of claim: /