Corporate Deal

SouthState Corporation has agreed to acquire Independent Bank Group in an all-stock transaction valued at $2 billion. Winter Haven, Florida-based SouthState was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team led by partners George R. Bason Jr. Evan Rosen and Margaret E. Tahyar. Independent Bank, which is based in McKinney, Texas, was represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team that included partners Steven R. Green and Jacob A. Kling.

Banking & Financial Services

May 20, 2024, 1:37 PM

