The oil & gas mineral and royalty interests of EnCap Investments portfolio company, Peacemaker Royalties LP, have been acquired by 1979 Royalties LP for $61 million in cash. Peacemaker Royalties was represented by Davis Gerald Cremer. Midland, Texas-based 1979 Royalties was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Shay Kuperman.

October 02, 2023, 11:08 AM

