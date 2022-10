Corporate Deal

Investment firm ArchiMed has placed an investment in plasmid DNA producer PlasmidFactory. Financial terms were not disclosed. Lyon, France-based ArchiMed was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Stefan Schneider. Counsel information for PlasmidFactory, based in Bielefeld, Germany, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 03, 2022, 8:45 AM