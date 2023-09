Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins advised the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $200 million. The issuance was announced Sep. 21 by Vancouver, Canada-based forest products company Mercer International Inc. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Christopher Lueking, Jonathan Sarna and Benjamin Stern.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 22, 2023, 8:58 AM

nature of claim: /