Corporate Deal

Centene has agreed to sell Magellan Specialty Health to Evolent Health Inc. for $750 million in a deal guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Bass, Berry & Sims. The transaction, announced Nov. 17, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. St. Louis-based Centene is represented by a Skadden Arps team including partners Jeremy London and Paul Schnell. Evolent Health, which is based in Arlington, Virginia, is advised by Bass Berry.

Health Care

November 18, 2022, 7:59 AM