Visa has agreed to acquire fintech banking platform Pismo for $1 billion in cash. The transaction, announced June 28, is expected to close by the end of 2023. San Francisco-based Visa was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partner Sonia Nijjar. Counsel information for Pismo, which is based in Sao Paulo, was not immediately available.

June 29, 2023, 8:25 AM

