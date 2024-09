Corporate Deal

OceanSound Partners has acquired PAR Excellence Systems, an automated supply chain management systems company, from Northlane Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based OceanSound Partners was advised by Holland & Knight and a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Angelo Bonvino and Michael Vogel. PAR Excellence was represented by Sidley Austin.

Business Services

September 10, 2024, 9:22 AM