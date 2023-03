Corporate Deal

Macro Film Studios, a media company known for its production of the award-winning film 'Fences,' has secured over $90 million in minority investments from a team led by BlackRock Alternatives and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, with participation from Harbourview Equity Partners, funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, AMC Networks and others. Los Angeles-based Macro was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by Century City, California-based partners Ken Deutsch and David Zaheer. BlackRock Alternatives, which is based in New York, was advised by Ropes & Gray. HarbourView was counseled by Sidley Austin.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 07, 2023, 9:15 AM