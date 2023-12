Corporate Deal

Groupe Casino has agreed to sell its supermarkets and hypermarkets in France to Auchan Retail International SA and Groupement Les Mousquetaires for an enterprise value of approximately 1.35 billion euros ($1.49 billion). France-based Groupement was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Nicolas Karmin and Olivier de Vilmorin. Counsel information for Groupe Casino was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 21, 2023, 10:56 AM

