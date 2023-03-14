Corporate Deal

Murano PV S.A. DE C.V., a Mexican development company, is going public via SPAC merger with HCM Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Murano will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $810 million. The transaction, announced March 14, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Murano, which is based in Mexico City, was represented by Clifford Chance and Nader, Hayaux & Goebel. The SPAC was advised by Galicia Abogados and a King & Spalding team that included partners Timothy FitzSimons, Kevin Manz and Jonathan Talansky.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 14, 2023, 12:38 PM