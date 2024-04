Corporate Deal

Paul Hastings has guided BofA Securities, acting as sole placement agent, in connection with biotechnology company Century Therapeutics’ $60 million private placement and acquisition of Clade Therapeutics. Philadelphia-based Century Therapeutics was advised by Goodwin Procter. Clade Therapeutics, which is based in Boston, was represented by a Cooley team. The Paul Hastings team was led by partners Seo Salimi and Will Magioncalda.

Banking & Financial Services

April 12, 2024, 9:49 AM

nature of claim: /