Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and American Securities announced that funds managed by CD&R have acquired a significant ownership position in Foundation Building Materials Inc. CD&R was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Chris Anthony and Uri Herzberg. American Securities was represented by Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

February 01, 2024, 2:17 PM

