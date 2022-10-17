Corporate Deal

Biotechnology companies Enliven Therapeutics Inc. and Imara Inc. have agreed to an all-stock merger in deal guided by a bevy of law firms. Concurrently, Enliven intends to raise approximately $165 million in a private funding round co-led by Fairmount and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, with participation from Fidelity Management & Research Co. and others. The transaction, announced Oct. 13, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Boulder, Colorado-based Enliven is represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Imara Inc., based in Boston, is advised by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. Cooley is counseling Goldman Sachs & Co., Jeffries and Cowen, acting as placement agents to Enliven. The investor syndicate was guided by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Ryan Murr.

Banking & Financial Services

October 17, 2022, 8:38 AM