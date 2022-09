Corporate Deal

An investment company of Investindustrial VII LP has agreed to place a 200 million euro ($197 million) investment in Eataly Spa, an Italian retail and cuisine provider. London-based Investindustrial VII was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and a Chiomenti Studio Legale team. Eataly, which is based in Italy, was represented by Olshan Frome Wolosky; Tarter Krinsky & Drogin; Studio Legale e Tributario Fivele; and Danow, McMullan & Panoff.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 22, 2022, 10:31 AM