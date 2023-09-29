Corporate Deal

OneWeb Network Access Associates Ltd., a low earth orbit broadband satellite communications company backed by the Bharti group, the U.K. Government, SoftBank and Hanwha Systems announced a merger agreement with satellite operator Eutelsat Communications SA. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based OneWeb was represented by a Herbert Smith Freehills team led by partners Gavin Davies and Alan Montgomery. Counsel information for Eutelsat, which is based in Paris, was not immediately available.

Telecommunications

September 29, 2023

