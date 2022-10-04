Corporate Deal

Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., with its parent company Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., announced that it has offered to acquire all of the outstanding shares that it does not already own of biotech company Myovant Sciences Ltd. for an enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion. New York-based Sumitovant Biopharma is advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team that includes partners Nader Mousavi, Alison Ressler, Juan Rodriguez, David Spitzer and Marc Trevi. Counsel information for Myovant Sciences, based in the United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 04, 2022, 9:51 AM