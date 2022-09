Corporate Deal

Lowe’s Companies Inc., a home improvement company, was counseled by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Moore & Van Allen in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $4.75 billion. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Nicolas Grabar and Lillian Tsu. Shearman & Sterling counseled underwriters Barclays, Goldman Sachs Group, U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo Securities.

Banking & Financial Services

September 13, 2022, 8:14 AM