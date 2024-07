Corporate Deal

Marathon Asset Management LP and Webster Financial Corp. announced the formation of a joint venture on Monday. Stamford, Connecticut-based Webster Financial received counsel from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Amanda Allexon, Thomas Bell, Spencer Sloan and Jaclyn Starr. Counsel information for Marathon Asset, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

July 02, 2024, 1:41 PM