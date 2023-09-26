Corporate Deal

Lennox International has agreed to sell its European commercial heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration businesses to private equity firm Syntagma Capital. The transaction, announced Sept. 25, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Belgium-based Syntagma Capital was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team including partners Frank Coenen, Benjamin Dahan and Kiekert Le Moult. Counsel information for Lennox, which is based in Richardson, Texas, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 26, 2023, 10:32 AM

nature of claim: /