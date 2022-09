Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright has advised the European Investment Bank (EIB) in connection with its pro-rata financing of the 'Hannover Social and Affordable Housing' project. The project, which the EIB will contribute 60 million euros ($59.5 million), is aimed at building social housing and affordable rental housing in Hanover, Germany. The Norton Rose team was led by partner Veit Sahlfeld.

Real Estate

September 05, 2022, 9:39 AM