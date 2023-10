Corporate Deal

Doceree, a health care marketing platform, has secured $35 million in a Series B funding round led by digital and technology investment firm Creaegis and existing investors, Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital. Bangalore, India-based Doceree was advised by a Foley & Lardner team led by partner Von Bryant.

October 10, 2023, 10:05 AM

