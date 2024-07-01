Corporate Deal

The Apax X Fund, in which Apax Global Alpha Limited is a limited partner, has announced the sale of its minority stake in idealista, an online real estate classifieds platform, to Cinven for 2.9 billion euros ($3.1 million). The transaction, announced July 1, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Apax was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that included partners James Campisi and James Howe. Idealista was advised by a Dentons team led by partner Jesus Duran. Counsel information for Cinven was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

July 01, 2024, 12:55 PM