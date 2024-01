Corporate Deal

Xos Inc., an electric truck manufacturer, has agreed to acquire electric vehicle designer and manufacturer ElectraMeccanica in a deal guided by Cooley; Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt; McCarthy Tetraul; and Snell & Wilmer. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Xos was advised by Cooley and Osler Hoskin. ElectraMeccanica, which is based in Burnaby, Canada, was represented by McCarthy Tetraul and a Snell & Wilmer team.

January 12, 2024, 11:32 AM

