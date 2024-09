Corporate Deal

HF Capital and private equity firm Ara Partners announced a $725 million partnership on Monday. Knoxville, Tennessee-based HF Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Shubi Arora, Dov Kogen, Ahmed Sidik and Ryan Harris. Counsel information for Ara Partners, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

September 18, 2024, 9:43 AM