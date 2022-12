Corporate Deal

Thoma Bravo has agreed to acquire Coupa Software for $8 billion in an all-cash transaction. As a result, Coupa will become a privately-held company. The acquisition, announced Dec. 12, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Chicago-based Thoma Bravo was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Coupa, which is based in San Mateo, California, was represented by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team led by partners Jenny Hochenberg and Damien Zoubek.

