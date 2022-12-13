Corporate Deal

Investment firm Stonepeak Partners LP announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 50 percent interest in natural gas liquids pipeline Key Access Pipeline System. The transaction, announced Dec. 12, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Stonepeak is advised by Sidley Austin and Stikeman Elliott. The Sidley Austin team is led by partner Tim Chandler. Counsel information for Key Access Pipeline was not immediately available.

