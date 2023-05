Corporate Deal

Toluna Inc. has agreed to acquire market research and insights firm MetrixLab BV in a deal guided by Cooley and Pinsent Masons. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced May 15, is expected to close in June. Norwalk, Connecticut-based Toluna was advised by Cooley and a Pinsent Masons team. Counsel information for MetrixLab was not immediately available.

