Corporate Deal

Lionsgate has agreed to combine its studio business with Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. and launch a separately traded public company called, Lionsgate Studios Corp. The transaction, announced Dec. 22, values Lionsgate at an enterprise value of approximately $4.6 billion. Santa Monica, California-based Lionsgate was represented by Dentons Canada and a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by corporate partner David E. Shapiro. The blank check company was advised by White & Case and Goodmans LLP. The White & Case team was led by partners Joel Rubinstein, Jonathan Rochwarger, Morton Pierce and Neeta Sahadev. Davis Polk & Wardwell acted as legal advisor to Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, in connection with their roles as co-placement agents.

Banking & Financial Services

December 27, 2023, 10:54 AM

