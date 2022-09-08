Corporate Deal

Repsol SA announced that it has agreed to sell a 25% stake in its upstream oil and gas business to energy investor EIG for approximately $4.8 billion. The transaction, announced Sept. 7, is expected to close within the next six months. Washington, D.C.-based EIG is advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by London-based corporate partners Sam Newhouse and Simon Tysoe. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is counseling Goldman Sachs & Co., acting as financial advisor to EIG. The Gibson Dunn corporate team was led by partner Hillary Holmes. Counsel information for Repsol, which is based in Madrid, Spain, was not immediately available.

