Corporate Deal

ALTEN Group has sold global consulting firm Cprime Inc. to Goldman Sachs Asset Management, in partnership with Everstone Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Goldman Sachs was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partner Juan Rodriguez. Counsel information for ALTEN Group, which is based in France, was not immediately available.

Technology

January 11, 2023, 9:23 AM