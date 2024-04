Corporate Deal

Lightyear Capital, together with Lightyear Fund IV have agreed to sell ampliFI Loyalty Solutions to a newly formed continuation vehicle managed by an affiliate of Lightyear Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Lightyear was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Michael S. Hong and Leor Landa.

April 25, 2024, 12:52 PM

